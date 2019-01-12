Dr. Robert C. Anderson BELMONT — Robert Christian Anderson, known as “Andy,” died peacefully on Jan. 9, 2019, in Belmont, Vermont. He had celebrated his 100th birthday there in September with friends and family. A graduate of Middlebury College and Princeton University, he was a longtime resident of Brookhaven hamlet on Long Island. Among the first employees of the Brookhaven National Laboratory, where he worked from 1948 until 1983, he served from 1956 to 1983 as assistant director, responsible for scientific personnel, university relations and public affairs. In that capacity, he led efforts to expand opportunities for women and minorities in science. He was appointed to the governing council of Stony Brook University in 1974 and as its chair in 1976, serving in that role for nine years. An organic chemist, he worked on key medicinal compounds at Merck and Co. during World War II. He also conducted one of the first experiments in viniculture and wine-making on Long Island, for the New York State Agricultural Extension Service, in the 1950s. He was an avid outdoors enthusiast, a skilled silk-screen printmaker, and lifelong advocate for science in service of society. Dr. Anderson is survived by his wife of 26 years, the former Lynn Orenkewicz; his daughters Lisa (Marc Rauch), Amanda Vellia and Rebecca Pennington (John Pennington); son Jon; grandchildren Sally, Sam, Zeyna, Zak and Isaac; and great-grandchildren Aicha and Elina. His first wife, Luise T. Anderson, died in 1990. A memorial service will be held at the Village Baptist Church in Belmont, Vermont, on Jan. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery (http://www.ceedli.org/) or the Green Mountain Club (www.greenmountainclub.org).
