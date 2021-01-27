Dr. Shirley A. Belock MANHEIM, Pa. — Dr. Shirley Ana Belock, Ed.D., J.D., died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2020, in Manheim, Pennsylvania. She was born on April 24, 1928, in Denver, Colorado, to Tony and Marcella Bylsma. Dr. Belock received a bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Denver after which she was commissioned in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant. During her short military career, she met her future husband, Frank Belock, who was also in the Army. In 1957, she left military service to begin a family, having four sons. Upon her husband receiving orders to go to the Vietnam War in 1967, the rest of the family moved to Rutland, Vermont, and Dr. Belock decided it was time to resume her career, though in the academic arena. She received her Master of Education degree from Columbia University, Doctor of Education and Juris Doctor from the University of Miami. She was a Professor of Nursing and Director of the Nursing Department at Castleton University in Vermont and then Professor and Dean of Nursing at Florida International University. She was also a member of the Florida Bar. During her career, she led or participated in nursing delegations traveling to China in 1981, as well as Eastern Europe and Russia. She also authored many nursing books, often with an emphasis on providing care in multi-cultural environments, as well as articles in journals. She enjoyed her retirement years living with son Ralph, daughter-in-law Jane, grandson Steven, and visiting her sisters in Colorado. Dr. Belock was predeceased by her husband, Frank of Rutland, Vermont; and a brother, Kenneth. She is survived by sons, Frank Belock Jr. of Solana Beach, California, Wayne Belock of Rutland, Vermont, Eric Belock of Fleming Island, Florida, and Ralph Belock of Manheim, Pennsylvania; and sisters, Delores, Joy and Jane; as well as numerous grandchildren. Burial will be in the Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
