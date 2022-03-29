Dr. Walter Q. Neglia NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Walter Q. Neglia, M.D., was born on Aug. 18, 1929, in New York City. He was the beloved child of Elvira and Francesco. He passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, March 21, 2022, at his home. Walter was raised in upstate New York and, as he loved to tell, was rather mischievous as a boy. Perhaps that is why his loving parents thought it best to send Walter to military preparatory school run by the Christian Brothers. Time spent there informed the rest of Walter’s life. After prep school, Walter attended Fordham University where he graduated with honor in 1951. After college, Walter knew his life’s work would be in medicine, so he moved to Italy where he studied for six years at the University of Bologna School of Medicine. His eventual return to the United States brought him to a residency in pathology at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital. After his training, Walter was hired by New Rochelle Hospital where he worked his entire career as a resident pathologist and laboratory director. He was well-respected for his hard work, scholarship and integrity. It was at New Rochelle Hospital that Walter met his dear friend, Elisa, who, many years later, would become his loving wife. After retirement, Walter and Elisa lived a happy and fulfilling life. Walter loved music and was an avid reader. He enjoyed world travel, fine food, “good-drinking” red wine (not necessarily expensive!), and fast Italian sports cars. His favorite place on earth was Italy where he spent some of his happiest times. Walter also loved the sun and the sea and lived many of his retirement years in Florida. Walter was a man of noble character and integrity. He was loving, kind, loyal, generous and forthright with those whom he loved. He was also a man of great passion and was known to cry with joy and love at the sight of his grandchildren, Alexandra and husband Edward, Matthew, Samantha and husband Michael, Daniel, John Jr., and great-grandchild Juniper Lee. Walter is survived by the love of his life, Elisa; his children, John Ciocchi, M.D., and wife Penelope, Lisa Snook-Mohan and husband Owen G. Mohan; his grandchildren and great-grandchild; his sister, Mary McDonnell and husband Thomas; and his nephews, Chris McDonnell and T.J. McDonnell. Walter was predeceased by his best friend, Dante Ciocchi; and his nephew, Mark McDonnell. Thank you, Walter, for teaching us and loving us with all your heart; we will never stop missing you. Friends called at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vermont. A graveside committal service was held at 1:30 p.m. in the St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery in Leeds, Massachusetts. A gathering with light refreshments followed.
