Dr. William F. Lovett SHELBURNE — Dr. William Francis Lovett, of Shelburne, Vermont, passed away on March 12, 2022, at the age of 95. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on June 14, 1926, the fourth of seven children born to William E. Lovett and Edith (Bourn) Lovett. Bill is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Nathalie (Deasy) Lovett; his children, Madonna Lovett Repeta and her husband, Wayne Repeta, of Bedford, New Hampshire, Mark Lovett and his wife, Jan DeMarsh Lovett, of Jackson, Wyoming, Melissa Lovett Grasz and her husband, Jonathan Grasz, of Hull, Massachusetts, Jude Lovett Melen and her husband, Dean Melen, of Shelburne, Pamela A. Lovett and Valerie Lovett, of South Burlington. There will be no calling hours and interment will be held at a future date for family. A Catholic funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena in Shelburne on Friday, March 18, at 3 p.m. All are welcome. Masks required. For full obituary, please visit www.gregorycremation.com.
