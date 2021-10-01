Duane I. Pierce OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Duane Irvin Pierce, 94, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born June 20, 1926, in Lyndon, Vermont, son of Wayland Pierce and Gertrude Hazel Ducham. He was 2 years old when his father died, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Revillo A. “Bud” Weatherbee. He attended schools in Lyndonville and Lyndon Center, graduating from the Lyndon Institute in June 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps in June 1944 serving in the Pacific during WWII. He was honorably discharged in April 1946 with the rank of ARM/3C. He received the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1953 teaching Industrial Arts in Morrisville, Vermont, Wallingford, Vermont, Northfield, Massachusetts, and Burlington, Vermont. He married Marion Miller, of Wallingford, Vermont in March 1957. He moved in 1967 to Guam where he taught and became an administrator at the Vocational-Technical HS. He moved in 1975 to Manhattan, Kansas, where he received a Ph.D. from Kansas State University in 1977. He moved in 1977 to Concord, New Hampshire, where he served as state director of Vocational Education until 1983. He and Marion divorced in 1984 and he then worked in Saudi Arabia for two years before returning to New Hampshire in 1986, serving as the District Practical Arts Curriculum Director in Manchester, New Hampshire. He married Theresa Crowley Sullivan in August 1987. They resided in Bedford, New Hampshire, before moving in 2012 to Cape Coral, Florida, where she preceded him in death in 2015. He moved in 2016 to Overland Park, Kansas, where he resided until his death. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa; and an older sister, Charlotte Pierce Word. Survivors include a son, John Pierce, of Girard, Kansas; three daughters, Jennifer Pierce, of Butte, Montana, Diane Bennett, of Leawood, Kansas, Jessica Bryan, of Kansas City, Missouri; son, Edward Pierce, of Fremont, New Hampshire; and younger sister, Ann Bashaw, of Ausable Forks, New York. Also surviving are stepchildren, Thomas Sullivan, of Cape Coral, Florida, Kathleen Maryman, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sean Sullivan, of Springfield, Vermont, Christopher Sullivan, of Fort Myers, Florida, Peter Sullivan, of Medford, Oregon, and Tim Sullivan, of Andover, Massachusetts; 25 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Interment services will be conducted in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire, on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m.
