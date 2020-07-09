Duane K. Carrara SHREWSBURY — Duane K. Carrrara, 69, passed away July 5, 2020, at his home in Shrewsbury, Vermont. He was born Dec. 5, 1950, in Proctor, Vermont, son of Bennie and Birdelle Carrara. Duane spent years keeping busy with multiple businesses from rustproofing to autobody and excavating. He was never afraid to try something new. He spent 20 years in the Shrewsbury Fire Department and retired as assistant chief. Duane's interests included restoring old cars, hunting, fishing and maple sugaring. He devoted not only his time and energy to his hobbies and work, but to his beloved family, his children and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. Duane is survived by his son, Russell Carrara and wife Karly; his daughter, Carrie Philburt and husband Bernie; two grandsons, Zachary Portzer and Matthew Portzer and fiancée Alison Lussier, and great-granddaughter, Adalyn Portzer; his brother, Herbert Carrara and wife Karen of Shrewsbury; nieces and nephews. Duane was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Judith Gould. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury. Officiating will be Rev. Glen Davis, pastor of the Village Baptist Church. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to Rutland County Humane Society, C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
