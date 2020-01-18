Dundonald "Don" Cochrane Jr. CHITTENDEN — Dundonald “Don” Cochrane Jr., 75, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in Chittenden. Don was born in Dedham, MA, the son of Dundonald and May Cochrane. He served in the U.S. Army as a member of the United States biathlon team from 1966 through 1969, then left to attend Pratt Art Institute in New York. He graduated from the Art Institute of Boston in 1972 with a degree in Advertising Design. Cross-country skiing was his love, though, so when the opportunity came to move to Vermont and run a touring center for the Wolfe family and the Mountain Top Inn of Chittenden, he eagerly accepted. He ran the center until 2004. He then went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, retiring in 2018 due to illness. Don also served with the Chittenden Volunteer Fire Department for many years and was the town forest fire warden for 25+ years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sarah Wyman Cochrane; a son, Dundonald “Dun” Cochrane III of Idaho; and a sister, Diane Gaboury of Dedham. He was a man of many talents, dearly loved by his family. A private service will be held in Dedham later in the year.
