Dustin A. Rhodes BRANDON - Dustan Alan Rhodes died suddenly on Feb. 24, 2019. Dusty was born Aug. 6, 1957 to Mary Lou (Murray) Rhodes and Hartwell Rhodes. He spent his childhood in Glens Falls, New York and moved to Brandon, Vermont when he was about 16, to live with his mother and stepfather. He was predeceased by his father, Hartwell Rhodes, and his stepfather, Douglas Murray. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Murray of Titusville, Florida; his sisters Debra Wheeler (Kenneth) of Robbinsville, NC, Bronia VanBenthuysen (Andrew) of Moca, Puerto Rico, and Sandi Rhodes (Chad Bayard) of Glens Falls, NY; brother Bruce Rhodes of Pittsford, Vermont; his stepbrothers Douglas (Maria) Murray and Steven (Cheryl) Murray; and by his son, Oren C. Rhodes of Brandon. Also surviving him are his nephews, step-nephews, his niece and his grand-niece. No formal services are scheduled at this time. All of us left behind will miss him forever and mourn that he left us so early in life.
