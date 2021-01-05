Dwaine Joseph LaBarge WADESBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, Mr. Dwaine Joseph LaBarge, 63, passed away peacefully at his home. Dwaine was born Aug.4, 1957, at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and was a son of Betty Ann (Hobart) LaBarge and the late Kenneth Joseph LaBarge Jr. Dwaine graduated from Black River High School, Ludlow, Vermont. He worked for a number of years for Amerigas and transferred to North Carolina and worked at the Marshville location. Interests were riding his motorcycle, being outdoors and growing plants. Dwaine was always available to help out a friend or family member when needed. He did things his way and on his terms until the very end. It wouldn’t be him if he didn’t. Dwaine passed way too early and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kim A. LaBarge; his daughters, Katrina Boissonnault of Chester, Vermont, Jennifer Cobb (Jason) of Springfield, Vermont, and Kimberly LaBarge of Chester, Vermont; his stepchildren, Stephen Baird of Brighton, Massachusetts, Samantha Enchautegui (Rick) of Temecula, California, Trish Baird (Jason Dyke) Auburn, Maine, and Melisa Baird (Marcus) of Portland, Maine; 17 grandchildren; his mother, Betty LaBarge of Ludlow, Vermont; his sister and brother, Cindy Monti (Harry) of Westfield, Massachusetts, and Bruce LaBarge (Beth) of Springfield, Vermont; and his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and their families. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith LaBarge. A celebration of life service is planned for a later date in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of Union County, 700 West Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110. The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.leavittfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.