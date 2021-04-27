Dwight Duryea RUTLAND TOWN — Dwight Duryea, 91, of Rutland Town, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Ramsey, New Jersey, the son of John and Mildred Duryea. A graduate of Pennington Prep, he attended the University of Maryland and graduated from Bryant College as a business major. He served for three years in the U.S. Air Force, then worked in management for Montgomery Ward. While living in Mahwah, New Jersey, he started his own successful retail business, Suburban Caps. After retirement, he moved to Vermont and Florida. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Rutland Country Club, as well as Riverbend Golf Club in Tequesta, Florida. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen of Rutland Town; his daughter, Denise (Dan) Murray of Denver, Colorado; his son, Thomas of West Palm Beach, Florida; four grandsons, Daniel, Michael, Joey and Patrick Murray; and seven great-grandchildren, all in Colorado. He was predeceased by a son, Dwight William “Bill” Duryea; and his former wife, Mary Ann. At Dwight's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
