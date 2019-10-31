E. Thomas Wade EAST WALLINGFORD — Earl Thomas "Tom" Wade, 72, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 7, 1947, in Rutland, the son of Earl F. and Frances (Pelkey) Wade. He graduated in 1965 from Wallingford High School. Mr. Wade enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for three years. He was stationed on the USS Essex in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, prior to his honorable discharge. He was employed as a cheese maker at Seward Family Cheese, as well as on a few construction jobs and doing landscaping and tree work. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR. Survivors include two brothers Douglas Wade, of East Wallingford, and Gordon Wade, of Rutland, nieces and nephews. Mr. Wade was predeceased by his brother, Charles Wade. The graveside service with military honors will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in St. Patrick Cemetery in Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center; BAYADA Hospice; or any veterans cause. Arrangements are by Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home.
