Earl Alfred Rider Jr. NEWPORT — Earl Alfred Rider Jr., 59, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Kingdom Way in Newport. He was born June 21, 1960, in Proctor, the son of Mable (Jackway) and Earl A. Rider Sr. He grew up in Florence on the family farm. Mr. Rider was a member of Sons of the American Legion in Brandon. He enjoyed dancing, collecting Barbie dolls and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Survivors include three sisters, Blanch Welch of Brandon, Brenda Thomas in Talkeetna, Alaska, Regina West of Rutland; two brothers, Leslie Rider of Pittsford, Anthony Rider of Hartland; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Gene Rider, 2017. Private service will be held in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion, 550 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.