Earl Bonneau LUDLOW — The graveside service for Earl Bonneau, 89, who died Feb. 16, 2021, will be 12 noon Sunday, June 13, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating.
Updated: June 8, 2021 @ 8:56 pm
