Earl C. Hayes RUTLAND — Earl Clark Hayes, 77, of Rutland died Wednesday afternoon May 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on May 5, 1945 in Harrisburg, PA to Mary Louise Carst Ricker Hayes and Earl Clay Ricker. He was later adopted by Lee Moyer Hayes. Earl grew up in Duncannon, PA. Earl was such a gentle soul and everyone who came into contact with Earl loved him. He was always willing to give a helping hand to someone who needed it. He would go out of his way to be sure he helped another person. Earl worked for the State of Pennsylvania for 25 years as a custodian prior to his retirement in 1992. He had many friends in the 12 story building where he worked. At his retirement party hundreds of folks came by to wish him well. Earl moved to Rutland, VT in 1992 to live with his sister. In Rutland he made many more friends. Earl was predeceased by his mother, Mary Louise Hayes, his father Lee Moyer Hayes, and his brothers, Charles Hayes and Dale Hayes. He is survived by his sister Eloise McGarry, sister-in-law Olga Hayes and nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at 10:00 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Rutland, VT on Saturday, May 13th. In Pennsylvania calling hours will be at 10:00 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 at Christ Lutheran Church, Duncannon, PA on Monday, June 19th. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Duncannon, PA following the church service. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home, Rutland, VT.
