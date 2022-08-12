Earl Corey FAIR HAVEN — Earl Corey, 80, of Fair Haven, died Saturday, July 30, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born in Rutland on July 21, 1942, the son of George and Dorothy (Wood) Corey. He graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1959. Mr. Corey joined the United States Army and served for three years. He married Sally Kilburn on January 20, 1965. They were married for 57 years He had worked at General Electric in Fort Edward, NY for 34 until his retirement. Mr. Corey was an outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, watch the deer on his property. He was an avid motorcycle rider, and he loved his dogs. He was a member of American Legion Post 49 in Fair Haven. He is survived by his wife Sally, his daughter Denise (Elier) Navarrete of Mechanicville, NY and one grandchild Jesse Navarrete. Denise and Jesse were the light of his life. He is also survived by special cousins Bonnie and Jeremy Shaw. He was predeceased by two brothers Fred and Charles Corey. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 17 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford 05763.
