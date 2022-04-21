Earl R. Melendy II SOUTH LONDONDERRY — Earl R. Melendy II passed away on April 5, 2022. Earl was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Hackensack, New Jersey, the son of the late Earl R. and Marie (Marubio) Melendy. He grew up in South Londonderry. He will be remembered as being a hard worker. As a child, Earl had an unusual special drink. It was vinegar. He was given the name “Vinegar Joe” which followed him through childhood. When the family hears a silly joke, they will remember it was usually Earl telling them. He enjoyed bicycle and motorcycle rides. He was always on the road, in part, because it was a means to visit people along the way. He loved visiting. Earl was always ready on a Saturday night to do some square dancing. He truly loved to hunt down tag sales. He couldn’t leave a good deal on the table. He was especially fond of vintage items. Earl loved shooting pool and was thought a pool shark by many. One of his favorite vehicles was a Cadillac he purchased. This upped the name of “Vinegar Joe” to “Cadillac Joe.” Earl was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Michael Melendy; and a son, William Joseph “Billy” Melendy. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Lee Shores, of Mount Tabor; a son, Franklin Earl Melendy, and stepchildren, Rosa Martell and Robert Keyes, all of Rutland. He will be missed by his siblings, Marie Purtle, of Tolland, Connecticut, David Melendy, of Andover, Vermont, Barbara Rowe and her husband, Leonard, whom Earl considered his dearest friend, of South Londonderry, Vermont; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a date to be announced in the summer. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
