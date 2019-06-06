Earl R. Perkins, Sr. RUTLAND — Earl R. Perkins Sr., 86, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 3, 2019 following a long illness. Born in Granville, New York, he was the son of Schuyler H. and Irene R. Perkins. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1952 and was a U.S. Army veteran. Earl was employed by Howe Scale Co. for thirty years until closure of the company and later transitioned from part time to full time employment with Rutland News Company until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 31. Earl enjoyed bowling, camping, gardening, bingo, country music, watching Boston Red Sox baseball and spending quality time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley; daughter Valerie Perkins of Rutland; sons Earl Perkins Jr. of Rutland and Patrick Perkins of West Rutland; and grandsons Tyler and Tanner Perkins, of West Rutland. Per the request of the decedent no services will be held.
