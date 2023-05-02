Earland J. Sherman III SHOREHAM— Earland Joseph Sherman, III, 72, died peacefully at his home on Sat. April 22, 2023. Joe was born in Wareham, MA August 23, 1950 the son of Earland J. and Violet (Johnson) Sherman Jr. He grew up in Marion, MA and graduated from Old Rochester Regional High School. He enlisted in the army at age 18 and served in Vietnam for three years as a member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment F Troop until his injury. He raised his family in Marion, MA and Gilmanton Ironworks, NH and the past 11 years resided in Pittsford and Shoreham. He was predeceased by his wife Barabara Ann (Corson) Sherman of Cambridge, MA in 2001. He leaves behind his son Earland Joseph Sherman IV and wife Stephanie and their son Erik of Shoreham, VT, step-daughter Mary Beth Chase and her husband Rick and their children Tyler and Owen of Gilmanton Ironworks, NH, sister Vicky Cordeiro and her husband Mike of North Carolina, and aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends from New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Joe was also known as Big Joe and Grampy. He enjoyed beautiful views, warm weather, fishing, the ocean, BBQ’s, his pets, and watching Svengoolie and wrestling. He was known for his generous, happy spirit and sense of humor, and his deep appreciation for his family, friends and caregivers. He was thought of as a superhero for his toughness and ability to adapt after his disability from his war injury and many health issues that never let down his optimistic spirit. Anyone he met appreciated his random wisdom, positivity, and his Ric Flair impersonation. Prayer Services will be held Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 1:00pm at Clifford’s Funeral Home in Rutland, VT. A reception will follow. Burial services will be held Tuesday May 9, 2023 at 12:00pm at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. Contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to The Black Horse Association, online at https://www.blackhorse.org/donate
