Earle A. Goodrich Jr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Earle A. “Skip” Goodrich Jr., 87, who died Aug. 6, 2019, was held Monday. Aug. 12, at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Concelebrant was the Rev. Matthew Rensch, parochial vicar. Organist was William Gower Johnson. Vocalist was Glenn Gregory. Bearers were Edward and Joseph Eno, Raymond LaMoria, Steven Tyl, Jack DiPalma and Duke Canney. Burial with military honors took place in Calvary Cemetery. James Mills sounded taps. Clayton Rockwell made the flag presentation. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Calvary Cemetery Assn. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
