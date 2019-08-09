Earle "Skip" Goodrich Jr. WEST RUTLAND — Earle A. “Skip” Goodrich Jr., 87, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland on Aug. 25, 1931, the son of Earle and Mary (Cioffi) Goodrich. He was a 1950 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War aboard the USS Rowe destroyer, stationed at Norfolk, VA, until his honorable discharge in 1954. After his discharge from active duty, he joined the VT Army National Guard. Soon thereafter, he joined the U.S. Navy Seabee Reserves and later, the VT Air National Guard. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Skip attended a four-year program from Ohio State University, graduating with a Graphic Arts degree and went on to further his education at the University of Vermont. Upon completing his education, he began a lifelong career in the printing industry: first, as a printer at The Rutland Printing Co. and then, became the first graphic arts teacher at the new Rutland Area Vocational Technical Center for 16 years. After he retired as a teacher, he then worked part time at Quickprint of Rutland. In addition to his printing and teaching career, Skip was an avid sports fan spending his lifetime involved with baseball, basketball and football and made many friends along the way with coaches, players and officials. He became a baseball umpire in 1958 and spent the next 41 years on the diamond and served as the president of the VT Baseball Association for two years. He became a football official, also in 1958, and would go on to spend 30 years on the field serving as the president of the VT Football Association for two years. After retiring from the sport, he became the score and time-clock operator for all MSJ home games at St. Peter’s field. He became a basketball referee in 1958 and spent 30 years on the court, having achieved a rare milestone of refereeing 1,000 games. He became the president of the VT Basketball Association for two years and served as the VT Basketball commissioner for five years. In addition to being actively involved with sports, he also enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, the NY Yankees and the Duke Men’s Basketball team. When not involved with sports, Skip could often be found taking care of his home and lawn, he enjoyed his time outside working and leisure. He enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years and made many fond memories with his children and relatives doing so. He enjoyed berry picking with his children, planting his vegetable gardens and planting his flowers. Skip married his wife, Colleen, of 54 years on July 1, 1965, and together, they had a full and rewarding life. He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Fleming) Goodrich, of West Rutland; a son, David Goodrich, of West Rutland; a son, Patrick and wife Karina, of Kennesaw, GA; daughters Katherine Goodrich and Laura Goodrich, of West Rutland; a daughter, Marianne Gradziel and husband David, of Sudbury; and a daughter, Lynn Goodrich Fleming and husband Richard, of West Rutland; a granddaughter, Amy Jo, and his 3-year-old grandson, Andrew Gradziel, “his buddy,” who was the light of his life and brought much happiness to him. He also leaves behind two great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews; and a surviving brother, Ernest “Ernie” Goodrich and Donna, of Proctor. He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters Barbara Eno and Mary Jane LaMoria; a 5-year-old daughter, Susan Jane Goodrich, who died in 1975; and by his former wife, Janette Pomainville, and their son, William. Earle will be missed by his loving family. He loved God and respected his Catholic faith instilled in him through his Catholic education at St. Peter's School and Mount St. Joseph Academy. There are no calling hours except for immediate family. Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Memorial ID # 11709748; or to Calvary Cemetery Assn., in care of St. Peter Church, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701.
