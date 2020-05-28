Edgar J. Lamoureux CORNWALL — Edgar J. Lamoureux, 80, died Friday evening, May 22, 2020, at Porter Medical Center. He was born July 30, 1939, in Casselman, Ontario, Canada, the son of Auguste and Helene (Quesnel) Lamoureux, Edgar married Gloria Durkee on May 31, 1958. He was an over-the-road truck driver hauling heavy equipment for many years, contracting with Daily Express Trucking. Edgar was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Middlebury. He enjoyed the Caribbean cruise he and his wife took, elk hunting in Colorado, ocean fishing with his brothers, and watching the New England Patriots. Edgar was able to experience his dream of seeing Alaska. However, one of the things that made him the happiest was having coffee and visiting with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Lamoureux of Cornwall; by his daughter, Lisa Lamoureux of Brandon; by his grandchildren, Edgar III, Evan, Aaron and Alex; also by his great-grandchild who is soon to arrive; also by his siblings, Aime, Wilfred, Roger, Denise, Raymond, Raymonde, Robert and Leo. He was predeceased by his parents; by his son, Edgar J. Lamoureux II on Sept. 25, 2011; and by his siblings, Rheal, Marie-Laure and Yvonne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury. Participants are asked to wear masks, and pre-register online (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mass-of-christian-burial-for-edgar-lamoureux-tickets-106830601204) or by phone (388-2943) by Thursday, June 4, before capacity limits are reached. Please note: those who are not pre-registered will not be admitted. Burial will be private at the family plot in St. Genevieve Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornwall First Response/Fire Dept. at 1952 Route 30, Cornwall, VT 05753; or to the Middlebury Regional Emergency Medical Service at 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.