Edgar L. Bousley Sr. RUTLAND – Edgar L. Bousley Sr., 85, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Genesis Elder Care Center in Rutland. He was born May 8, 1935, the son of Joseph and Bernice (Sharon) Bousley, in Cavendish, where he grew up. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Mr. Bousley was employed for many years as a cook at the Midway Dinner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and old western movies. Survivors include two daughters, Thelma Magi of Trenton, Florida, Robin Birkheimer of Queensbury, New York; a son, E. Lee Bousley Jr. of Granville, New Jersey; several stepchildren including a stepson, Less Lanouette of Rutland; five siblings, Viola Fenton, Kenneth Bousley, both of Maryland, Gladys Simmons of California, Judith Lemieux of Pittsford, Marylou Duprey of Rutland; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
