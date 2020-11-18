Edgar L. Bousley Sr. rites RUTLAND — The graveside service for Edgar L. Bousley Sr., 85, who died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, was held Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 Color Guard. Taps were sounded and the flag was presented by Ron Fairbanks with the Rife Detail. Memorial contributions may be made to Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.