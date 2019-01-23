Edgar McWilliam Jr. WINDSOR — Edgar McWilliam Jr., 88, of Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community in Windsor and formerly of Townshend Road, Grafton, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, following a brief period of declining health. Ed was born in Albany, NY, on May 20, 1930, the son of Edgar and Mildred (Jeffrey) McWilliam, and was raised in Rockville Centre, NY. He was a graduate of South Side High School in Rockville Centre and the University of Vermont, where he earned a degree in agriculture in 1952. At UVM, he also met his future wife, Jean Feldman, whom he married in 1954. The two settled in Grafton and formed a partnership with his parents to operate the family dairy farm. Later, that partnership continued as the four of them became the founding managers of the Grafton Village Cheese Co. Ed was active in the Grafton Church where he served as deacon. He was also a volunteer member of the Grafton Fire Department for 60 years, where he was chief for 15 years and also served as president of the Grafton Firefighter’s Association. He was a founding member of the Grafton FAST/Rescue Squad. He served as town lister, on the Select Board, the Board of Civil Authority, Scoutmaster and was involved with numerous community projects. It should be noted that Ed achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in his early Scouting days. Ed also drove the Grafton school bus for over 15 years and had a positive impact on many, many community children. He was a proud dairy farmer and enjoyed working with the cattle and equipment and being outdoors in all ways, including daily walks with his dog, Shadow. He enjoyed reading, especially Civil War history, and traveling with Jean, particularly to the Maine coast. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Jean, in 2018, to whom he was married for nearly 64 years. He is survived by his daughter, Gail McWilliam Jellie and husband David, of Charlestown, NH (children, Michael and Emily); son, Bruce McWilliam and wife Cathy, of Chester, VT (children, Shannon and Jenna); brother and sister-in-law, John and Ann McWilliam, of Hamilton, OH; nieces, nephew and many grandnieces and -nephews; and Shadow, his loyal, four-legged buddy. Ed loved spending time with his family and friends and was a dedicated volunteer for various community activities and causes. Ed’s family was blessed by his guidance and support through the years. There will be a service celebrating Ed at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Grafton Church. A private burial will follow in the spring. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Grafton Church, P.O. Box 158, Grafton, VT 05146; or Grafton Fire & Rescue, 711 Route 212 E., Grafton, VT 05146.
