Edith Berger RUTLAND — Our one-of-a-kind sister and aunt began her life on Dec. 11, 1931, and passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 90. Edith "Edie" lived most of her life in New Jersey, where she graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1949. Following high school ,she obtained a position at General Electric. She shared a bedroom with her sister, Norma (Jeanette), who remembers opening up their closet and there were boxes and boxes of shoes with outfits and purses to match. Of course, she was the one in the family who did the ironing. Her brother remembers her turning on the radio to listen and sing to the radio show “Hit Parade.” Her siblings have all said she had a beautiful voice. Eventually she stopped working at General Electric because she obtained a position at Passaic Valley Water Commission and remained there until she retired. While working there, she met her husband, Henry Berger, whom she eventually married. They danced around the kitchen to the radio. They would say the Rosary together on a regular basis. When they retired, he would read the newspaper to her every morning. Her family says she was pure of heart, kind, faithful, brave, thoughtful, patient, generous, and always thinking of others even when she was having stressful times of her own. She loved to tell corny jokes and had the best giggle. She will be greatly missed by her siblings, Ronald Grassi (his wife, Alleen) and Norma (Jeanette) Davis. She gave love and laughter to her nieces and nephews, Tom Knepper (his wife, Shelley), Mark Knepper, Kim Miller (her husband, Kurt), Carla Carter (her fiancé, Mark King), Ronda Grassi (her wife, Nancy Welch), Laura Trazagleau (her husband, Pete), Glenn Grassi and Patrick Davis. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Berger; and sister Rosie Knepper (her husband, Ray). A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.