Edith Berger RUTLAND — The funeral service for Edith Berger, 90, who died May 26, 2022, was Thursday, June 2, at St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. The Rev. Kevin Chalifoux officiated. The organist was Vaughn Watson and the vocalist was Rosie Doran. Burial will be in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
