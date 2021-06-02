Edith Fee Minogue Kelley RUTLAND — Edith (Fee) Minogue Kelley, 94, of Rutland died May 11, 2021, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Rutland March 1, 1927, the daughter of William Henry and Myrtle (Wier) Fee. Edith grew up in North Shrewsbury and graduated from Northam Elementary School in 1939 at age 12 and Rutland High School in 1943 at age 16. She was employed at Howe Scale Co., Eastman Kodak Co., Prouse’s Restaurant, Randall Plumbing & Heating Co., the U.S. Forest Service and General Electric Co. While at Howe Scale Co., she met and married Francis H. "Frank" Minogue on Dec. 26, 1946. They moved to Washington, D.C., where Frank resumed work at Eastman Kodak and Edith was hired. They moved back to Vermont to raise their family, Lawrence H. Minogue, William F. Minogue and Patrick M. Minogue. Edith was one of the very first local employees hired at GE, Rutland Plant, first working as cashier/payroll clerk, then IBM operator, computer operator and was promoted to analyst, the first female at the Rutland Plant to become part of the management team. She helped to start the Green Mountain Chapter of GE Employees, serving for two years as president and remained on after as director. She served on the Customer Advisory Panel at Central Vermont Public Service for two years. She volunteered for many years at the Southwest Council on Aging as an insurance advocate. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Frank; son Lawrence; brother William Fee; and her sister, Beverly Zirakian. After retirement, she married Earl A. Kelley Sr. and he, too, predeceased her. Surviving are two sons, William "Diamond Bill" Minogue and Patrick Minogue; four grandchildren, Brittany, Erin, Ryan and Michael Minogue; a great-granddaughter, Scarlet Minogue. Graveside services will be held June 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
