Edith M. Alonso ORFORD, N.H. — Edith M. Alonso passed away peacefully with her three loving daughters by her side on May 18, 2021, after a battle with lung cancer. She was 85 years old. Born on New Year’s Eve in 1935 in Merkstein, Germany, Edith was one of three children born to Erwin and Augusta Thurau. Her family survived WWII and began their lives anew in Aachen, Germany. In 1955, she enrolled at the University of Heidelberg where she studied world languages. Shortly thereafter, she met and married Roberto E. Alonso (who predeceased her in 2009) and they began their married life in Havana, Cuba. By 1959, their oldest daughter was born as was the Cuban Revolution and so they fled to the USA to begin a new life. Within a decade, Edith’s life changed immeasurably with the birth of twin daughters and a thriving life in the Upper Valley. In 1978, she moved with her family to Texas and later, Georgia to experience life outside of New England. It was during this time she began a professional career in the hotel industry reaching the executive management level. In 1989, she returned to Orford, New Hampshire, to retire along with her husband, Roberto, and lived a full and meaningful life with her closest friends and constant visits by her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She traveled home to Germany to visit her family frequently. She loved conversation, laughter, holidays, cooking, gardening, reading and politics. She is survived by her three daughters, Ditha Alonso, Vanessa DeSimone (David), all of Orford, and Patricia Alonso Schaft (Ted) of Proctor, Vermont; her six grandchildren, Natalie Chaput (Phil), Lucas White (Stephanie), Gaetan DeSimone (Kristina), Emily DeSimone, Elise DeSimone (Dan) and Stefanie DeSimone; and her three great-grandchildren, Maria, Carmen and Olivia. A graveside burial will be held in the Orford Street Cemetery on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. Edith’s family welcomes community members and friends to attend the burial. Arrangements are by Hale Funeral Home of Bradford, Vermont.
