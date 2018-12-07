Edith M. Johnstone April 1, 1932 to Dec. 5, 2018 KILLINGTON - Born in Melrose Park and on to Huntington Valley, PA, Edie was raised with horses, caring for and competing alongside them. Horses remained a source of strength to her, as were her artistic and athletic interests. She was an art teacher to schoolchildren and adults while remaining a student herself, always trying something new. Edie enjoyed the companionship and play among her fellow artists, tennis players and skiers for many years, thrived upon them. Following her time at George School, Edie attended Pembroke College and R.I.S.D. where she met Robert W. Johnstone (deceased 2013) whom she married in 1954. After buying and renovating a house in 1961, they moved their family to Killington in 1967 where Anne Johnstone, of Somerville, MA, Jeanne Johnstone, of Borrego Springs, CA, and Douglas Johnstone, of Pittsfield, VT, grew up. In addition to her children, Edie is survived by grandson Charlie Henry, of Portland, OR; daughter-in-law Nancy Blessing and granddaughters Maya and Aili Johnstone, of Pittsfield, VT; as well as many nieces and nephews. Knowing these young people and helping them grow was one of the great joys of her life. Not only was Edie a person who gave and drew strength from her friendships but also one who offered a steady and dependable optimism, which bolstered her and those who depended on her. She thought of her own passing as regaining that optimism and was comforted by the knowledge that her remains will become part of the landscapes and habitats which inspired her. In honoring Edie's wishes, there will be no public service or calling hours. She asked that all who knew her conjure a memory of time spent together and say goodbye, sending her along with another smile or tear, should it be. We wish to thank all the wonderful caregivers from The Gables, BAYADA Home Health Care, BAYADA Hospice and At Home Senior Care for their dedicated and comforting presence in our mother's end of life. Quality education and supporting local community were important to Edie so, for all who wish, we ask the memorial contributions be directed to The Sharon Academy in Sharon, VT 05065; or The United Way of Rutland County, 88 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.