Edith M. Waite Mach PAWLET — Edith Marguriette Waite Mach, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on February 14, 2023. Edie was born on July 3, 1931 in Pawlet, Vermont to Martin Waite and Lillian Appling Waite. She married the love of her life, Gilbert Mach Sr., on May 10, 1948. It is no coincidence that she passed on Valentine’s Day to be with Big Gib. Edie is survived by her three sons: Eric (Vicky), Gilbert (Doreen), and Michael (Stacy). Not only was Edie a caring mom, she loved being a grandmother. She is survived by her grandchildren; Ben and Laura (Jeremy) along with their mother Diane, DeAnna (Kanha) and Debra (Tristan), and Jacob, Jesse, and Mike Russ along with their mother Tina. She was known as GiGi to her beloved five great grandchildren: Asher, Parker, Thatcher, Wyatt, and Regan. Not only was Edie the matriarch of her family, she was the matriarch of Pawlet always showing up, lending a hand, and spreading her light. Edie was one of 13! She is survived by her siblings Sam, Myron, Mary Ann Merkley, Martin, Emily Burt, Charles, Donna Waite, Perry, Pamela Fuller, and Bill along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Marvin and Ruth Laporte. Edie was a lover of life and art! She lived and loved with purpose. You could always find her outside enjoying nature: whether it was walking up Rupert Mountain Road with her dog Forest, a hike up Haystack (at 86!), cross country skiing, working in her yard. She would pay close attention while cutting the grass, making sure to leave the pollinating flowers/weeds for the bees and butterflies. Her sons had to take away her chainsaw at 85. Her strength and faith carried her through life. Pawlet’s yearly Art on the Green was hosted in her field. Edie had such an adventurous spirit and travel was so important to her. Her favorite trips included the Holy Land, Egypt, Peru (Machu Picchu), Alaska, Hawaii, and Newfoundland. It was nothing for her to hop in the car and drive to Maine just for lunch. Edie’s first job was working for Ruth Sheldon. From there she worked at Mack Moulding, Mach’s Market, Waite’s Locker, she owned and operated The Station restaurant for 20 years, and then painted houses. Edie has always been community oriented. She volunteered for Hospice for many years and would be the first to show up with food and come to a families aide when someone passed. One thing for sure, the town could always count on her. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, helped in the early days of The Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department, on the committee for the Pawlet Scholarships, she played an integral part of the Pawlet Public Libraryand the annual Book Sale. Edie received a Citizen of the of Year award from the Mettowee Valley Grange. Faith and Christianity was important to Edie, she was an active member of the Pawlet Community Church and could be found roasting pork for their monthly suppers. The celebration of Edith’s life and legacy will begin at the Pawlet Community Church on February 25th at 11:00. A reception will follow at 12:00 in the back of Mach’s Market where stories will be shared. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edie’s memory to the charities of your choice from Edie’s favorites: VNA Hospice Office of Philanthropy, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 9 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701 or online at Vermontvisitingnurses.org/support-hospice Pawlet Fire Department 155 VR 133, Pawlet, VT 05761 Pawlet Library 141 School St. Pawlet, VT 05761 Pawlet Community Church 38 VTR 133, Pawlet, VT 05761. VT Food Bank, 33 Parker Rd. Barre, VT 05641
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.