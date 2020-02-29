Edith V. Ley RUTLAND — Edith V. Ley, 98, died Feb. 21, 2020, in Rutland. She was born Dec. 3, 1921, in Rutland, the daughter of Giovanni and Grazia (Russo) Calvano. Mrs. Ley was the head cashier at Woolworth's for 12 years. She was a member of St. Peter Church and the Sodality of the Most Holy Rosary. Survivors include three sons, Robert Ley of Florida, Richard Ley of Clarendon and Thomas Ley of Indiana; 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl J. Ley, in 1986; three children, John Ley in 2017, James Ley in 2015 and Grace Reed in 2012; eight siblings, James Calvano in 1972, Teresa McPhee in 2000, five infant brothers and an infant sister. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at St. Peter Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.