Edmund J. McCormack TUCSON, Ariz. — Edmund Joseph McCormack died of natural causes on March 21, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. Ed, as he was known, was born to Patrick F. McCormack and Irene Routier McCormack on July 30, 1931, in West Rutland, Vermont. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his brothers, Tom, Patrick and John McCormack; and four sisters, Eileen and Patricia McCormack, Mary Porter and Ann Davidson. He is survived by his wife, Betty Kidder McCormack, Rochester, Vermont; as well as his sisters, Barbara Maloney of Billerica, Massachusetts, Agnes Pietryka of Randolph, Vermont, and Maureen McCormack of Middletown Springs, Vermont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed was a graduate of West Rutland High, Castleton State College and Arizona University. He was an educator in the public schools of Rutland, Vermont, and Tucson, Arizona, and Korean War veteran. He was a lover of the outdoors and hiked the mountains in both Vermont and Tucson, Arizona, as well as the Grand Canyon, until his mid-80s. He will be missed greatly by his family and his many friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.