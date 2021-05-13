Edmund R. Hurlburt BOMOSEEN — Edmund R. Hurlburt, 92, died Sunday evening, May 9, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 4, 1928, in Rutland, the son of E. Rufus Hurlburt and Jennie (Dikeman) Hurlburt. Edmund was a graduate of Poultney High School Class of 1949. He married Ruth Barlow June 23, 1949, in Castleton. Edmund worked at the A & P Grocery store as an assistant manager retiring after 41 years of service. He played in the band, The Accents, for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, and also enjoyed boating on Lake Hortonia, playing guitar and NASCAR. In his younger days, he liked drag-racing his AMC Rebel on Sunday afternoons in South Glens Falls. He was a member of the Green Mountain Van Club and was fondly known as the Great Pumpkin. He was also a member of Lee Lodge #30 F&AM of Castleton. Survivors are his children, Bernard Hurlburt of Hydeville, Carol Dodge (Butch) of Hampton, Sheila Hamblin of Bomoseen and Heather Hurlburt-Ducharme (Danny) of Bomoseen; by his seven grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; by his wife, Ruth Hurlburt, who died Jan. 15, 2007; and by his sister, Patricia Brown. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. located at 1939 Main St., Castleton, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
(1) entry
To Bernard (Bub), and all of the Hurlburt Family: So sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. I have fond memories of him back during my teen years, when I used to visit at your home. My thoughts and prayers are to all during this difficult time.
Peace, Scott.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.