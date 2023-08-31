Edmund Victor Ouellette ORWELL — Edmund Victor Ouellette, age 88, passed away; surrounded by family; on Monday, August 28, 2023 at his home in Orwell. Edmund was born in Hubbardton on June 6, 1935. He was the son of Henry and Mary Rose (Preseau) Ouellette. He grew up in Orwell and received his early education in the Sudbury Hill School. Edmund has been a dairy farmer most of his life. He sold his farm in 1987. He continued working with Bud Carpenter in corn sales all around the local area. He enjoyed woodworking. He belonged to the Middlebury Knights of Columbus and the Fair Haven Eagles. He was predeceased by his first wife; Barbara (Taylor) Ouellette in May 1986. He is survived by his wife; Donna Rae (Carpenter) Ouellette of Orwell; whom he married at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Orwell, on July 22, 1988, 3 daughters; Brenda Koldys & her husband Tom of Swanton, Joanne Fenton & her husband Mike of Castleton and Marlene McLellan & her husband Eric of Clarendon, Son-in-law; Lyman Jerome of Castleton, step-son; Russell Nickerson of Worcester, MA, 2 step-daughters; Dana Booska & husband Jim of Orwell and Kimberly Alexander & husband John of Castleton, 3 sisters; Alice Brunet of Sudbury, Sylvia Martin of CT, and Vivian Larocque of FL, 2 brothers; Paul Ouellette of Vergennes and Emile Ouellette of VA, 20 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Karen Jerome, a sister; Theresa Mattison, and 5 brothers; George, Maurice, Fernand, Raymond, and Charles Ouellette. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10 AM, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Orwell. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the mass, in the family lot, at Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Following the ceremony, the family will receive friends at the Orwell Fire Station, for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. 754, Middlebury, VT 05753, or to; St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 45 North Road, Castleton, VT 05735. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
