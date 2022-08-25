Edna Beauchamp Dow DENVER, CO — Edna Beauchamp Dow, 98, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on 6/24/2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after suffering a stroke in April of this year. Edna was born on Feb. 24, 1924, to Fred and Irene (Rousseau) Beauchamp in Rutland, Vermont. After graduating from Rutland High School in 1942, she began a career at a local furniture store in Rutland and was soon offered a position as a buyer trainee in New York City. Unwilling to leave friends and family in rural Vermont for the big city, she accepted a secretarial position at the Rutland Herald newspaper. She met Robert (Bob) Dow in 1948; they were wed in Sept. 1949, and had 3 children over the next 5 years. With the birth of her first child, John, in 1950, Edna quit her job at the Herald to dedicate her time to raising a family and making a home on a slim budget. Bob was away much of the time, working as a salesman. To make ends meet, the house on Lincoln Ave. was converted to make an upstairs apartment, but with no soundproofing between the floors. Thankfully, the family enjoyed a series of wonderful renter families over the years. Helen B. was one of the favorites, as she belted out country western songs throughout the day, for many years. Edna was steadfastly loyal to many of her childhood friends. Some would form the core of her bridge group in Rutland. She maintained contact with many of these friends until a few months before her passing. In addition to being a competitive, but mostly social bridge player, she was accomplished at crochet and needlepoint. She loved increasingly complex jigsaw puzzles and was kept in constant supply by her dear friend, Alan Serio. She was a voracious reader, especially enjoying mystery novels. Until 3 years ago Edna was an avid daily swimmer. As her children advanced to middle and high school, Edna returned to the workforce as a clerk at the Rutland District Court until 1968 when she and Bob bought Percy P. Woods grocery store, specializing in Vermont maple products, cheeses, cob smoked ham and bacon, and custom meats. Edna excelled as store operator, bookkeeper, cashier, shipper, caterer, and cook. Some of her specialties included baked beans with salt pork, banana bread, grinders, macaroni and potato salad, and BBQ ham and roast beef, mostly prepared in her small home kitchen after work hours. In retirement at age 60, Edna and Bob became snowbirds, spending winters in Clearwater, Florida. In 1997, they left their beloved Vermont for Denver, Colorado, lured by their relocated children and grandchildren on the way. Edna was predeceased by her parents, seven siblings, Jean, Maurice, Laurence, Joyce, Alfred, Mary, and Robert; her husband Robert; daughter Suzanne; and son-in-law Thomas. She is survived by sons John and Stephen Dow; daughter-in-law Geri-Ellen; grandchildren Vanessa and her husband Jeremy Miller, Kathleen Dow and Nathan Dow; great grandchildren Jeremy Patrick and James Andrew; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Edna was active socially, making friends readily, whether in Vermont, Florida, or Colorado. She will be greatly missed, but fondly remembered for her strong faith, positive attitude, zest for life, infectious humor, self-deprecating wit, and, above all, her kindness and loyalty. She would never hesitate to advise, “never put anyone down, but rather, do your best to pull them up”. A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Rutland, Vermont on Saturday, September 10th at 11:00 AM.
