Edna H. Conner RUTLAND — The memorial service for Edna Hascall Conner, 101, of Rutland, who died April 4, 2022, will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Rhonda Myers, bridge pastor, officiating. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
