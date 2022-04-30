Edna H. Conner RUTLAND — Edna Hascall Conner, 101, of Rutland, Vermont, died April 4, 2022. She was born May 25, 1920, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas Henry and Edna (Vansickels) Hascall. Mrs. Conner graduated from Rutland High School in 1937 and attended Blackstone Jr. College in Virginia. In 1938 on Christmas eve, she married Charles “Bud” Conner. Survivors include a son, Warren E. Conner, of Sarasota, Florida; a daughter, Jean C. Harrison, of West Newbury, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Jeff Conner, of North Ferrisburgh, Vermont, Sarah Walsh, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, Greg Conner, of Essex Junction, Vermont, Brett Felter, of South Burlington, Vermont, and Julie Gray, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and two sisters, Jean Hascall Cole and Mary Hascall Bahlman. An accomplished pianist who played for Proctor Players productions, she loved to dance and took up skiing, sailing and tennis in her middle years. She was active in Girl Scouts and sailed her sunfish on Lake Sunset into her 90s. The memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in Grace Congregational UCC where she was a member for 89 years. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.