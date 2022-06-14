Edna Hascall Conner RUTLAND — The memorial service for Edna Hascall Conner, 101, who died April 4, 2022, was held Saturday, June 11, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Rhonda Myers, bridge pastor, officiated. Musician and accompanist was Alastair Stout. Soloist was Bethany Conner, a granddaughter. Violinist was Diane Tiezzi. Julianne Gray, a granddaughter, read a poem. Eulogists were daughter Jean Harrison, son-in-law Patrick Harrison and a grandson, Brett Felter. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. A reception was held at Killington Grand Resort Hotel. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
