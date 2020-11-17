Edna M.G. Sarno RUTLAND — Edna Mae Gerstmayer Sarno was born July 13, 1919, in Paterson, New Jersey, and she died at her home at The Gables in Rutland, Vermont, on Nov. 12, 2020. Edna grew up in Paterson and at Lake Hopatcong where she thoroughly enjoyed life on the lake with her extended family. After graduating from Syracuse University where she was a member of Eta Pi Upsilon, an activity honorary, and Chi Omega sorority, she taught English in Johnstown, New York, where she met her husband, Bill Sarno, and had two daughters. In 1959, the family moved to Burlington, Vermont. There, in addition to raising her family, Edna was a substitute teacher requested by the teaching staff and dreaded by the students because she made them work. She also was an active member of the First Congregational Church. Thirteen years later, Bill and Edna moved to Collegeville, Pennsylvania, where Edna led an active life. While she had many activities, she especially enjoyed Antikers, a group who researched, wrote papers and discussed all aspects of antiques. When she volunteered at a local hospital, patients appreciated her warm smile and genuine conversation. She and Bill were also enthusiastic travelers, taking tours to Scotland, Hawaii and western United States. One of the trips Edna enjoyed the most was a tour of Italy which she took with Nancy and a group from Wayland, Massachusetts. Always the engaged learner, with friends, she participated in several Elder Hostel tours. In 2004, Edna returned to Vermont to live at The Gables. In this caring and supportive community, she took advantage of all the opportunities offered: Bone Builders, bridge clubs, book club, and numerous presentations and speakers. She highly valued the many friendships she made. Edna was a very intelligent woman who loved to learn and never lost her love of reading and discussing good literature. She was a skilled pianist who enjoyed playing for anyone who would join her at the piano to sing. Clearly a product of the Great Depression, World War II and the 1950s, Edna always put others ahead of herself, and she devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren and encouraged and supported them to follow their dreams. In doing so, she imparted her strength, wisdom and values and helped them all thrive. All those who knew her will miss her warmth, her quiet sense of humor, her attentiveness and her gentle nature. Edna leaves her daughters, Nancy Patterson (Skip) of Harwich Port, Massachusetts, and Jane Sarno (Jim Browne) of North Clarendon, Vermont; her sister, Ruth McCreary of Rutland, Vermont; her grandchildren, Todd Patterson and Meg Patterson; her step-grandchildren, Kevin Browne, JJ Browne, John Browne, Kelley Browne, Kris Browne and Kerry Browne; and her great-grandsons, Zach and Luke Patterson. Her parents, her husband and her grandson, Dana Patterson, predeceased her. The family extends special gratitude to the staff at The Gables who gave such dedicated and loving care to Edna. In Edna’s memory and in support of the entire staff, donations may be made to the Gables Sunshine Fund, 200 Gables Place, Rutland, VT 05701. Because of COVID-19, there will be a celebration of Edna's long and loving life at a later date. Burial will be in the family plot in the cemetery in Johnstown, New York. Arrangements are under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home.
