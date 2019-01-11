Edward A. "Ed" Czarnecki RUTLAND — Edward A. “Ed” Czarnecki, 54, died Jan. 8, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones after battling a long illness. He was born Jan. 10, 1964, in Rutland, the son of John and Marge (Evens) Czarnecki. He graduated from West Rutland High School in 1982, and attended the auto body technician program at Stafford Technical Center. He worked many years as an auto body technician, and took such pride in his work. Ed spent his free time cheering on the Red Sox and the Patriots. And he especially enjoyed NASCAR, and attended races when he could. Survivors include his mother; longtime girlfriend Phyllis Sheldon, of Rutland; daughter Sarah Ryan, of Pittsford; stepson Buddy Sheldon and wife Karen, of Proctor, stepdaughter Patricia Holden and husband Adam, of Chester; grandson Jaden Holden, of Chester; siblings Lori Sumner and husband Kelton, of Ira, Jack Czarnecki and wife Stella, of West Rutland, Bill Czarnecki and wife Stacey, of Ira, Paul Czarnecki and wife Karen, of Ira, Kathy Czarnecki, of West Rutland; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his father; brother Mike Czarnecki; stepfather Truman Eaton; and granddaughter Dezirae Sheldon. A celebration of life will be held at the Sumner residence at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Tatum's Totes, 175 West Ridge Terrace, Rutland, VT.
