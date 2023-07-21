Edward A. Elliott NORTH CHITTENDEN — Edward Arthur Elliott, 81, of North Chittenden, died July 18, 2023. Ed was born on July 4, 1942, in North Chittenden, attended local schools, and graduated from Pittsford High School. He continued his education at United Wesleyan College in Pennsylvania. He married Evelyn Frase in 1963 and they celebrated 60 years together in June. Ed had been employed as a nurse's assistant, bus driver, farmer, and in the packaging department at Omya. He served the town of Chittenden as a volunteer firefighter, lister, and cemetery commissioner. Ed and Evelyn were foster parents for over 40 years to kids in New York and Vermont. However, his primary vocation had been pastor, shepherding Wesleyan churches in Pitcairn and Hague, New York, and North Chittenden, Vermont. Ed had a heart for his community and for the mission of the church. Ed is survived by his wife Evelyn; his sons Kevin (Christine) and Tim (Stacey); his grandchildren Abigail (Cody), Sarah, Jenna, Caleb, Jax, Phoebe, and Zoe; and great-granddaughter Eleanor. He also leaves his sister Nellie; brothers-in law Jim (Sabra), Bob (Kathy), and Roy (Gayle); sisters-in-law Rachel and Faith (Bud); nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Bertha, and by brothers-in-law, Larry, Dick, and Russ. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, July 26, from 4-6 PM at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. A service will be held on Thursday, July 27, at 10 AM at Pittsford Congregational Church with a light luncheon following at the Grange Hall in North Chittenden.
