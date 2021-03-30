Edward A. Fabian WEST RUTLAND — Edward Anthony Fabian of West Rutland passed away at home on March 22, 2021. Born April 6, 1937, he was the son of Anthony and Mary (Lacz) Fabian. As a young teenager, Ed went to work with his father, Tony, where he drove a dump truck. In 1961, he branched out forming Edward Fabian Earthmoving, which started him on the path to sitework. In 1967, he helped build the original Devil’s Bowl Speedway, which strengthened his appreciation for racing. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and collector of racing memorabilia. He was a founding member and for a time, the vice president of R.A.V.E. or Rutland Area Vehicle Enthusiasts. The club's first formal meeting took place in Ed’s basement on Dec. 4, 1978. Ed loved his Mack trucks and was a member of the American Truck Historical Society, the Model A Ford Club of America and many other organizations throughout his 83 years. In 1994, he drove the lead truck delivering the national Christmas tree from Vermont to Washington, D.C.; 1998 took him to Boston Harbor, delivering new mast lumber to repair the USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides.” Ed loved country music, with Dolly Parton being his favorite. He once took Aaron Tippin for a ride in his Mack after one of his concerts. On Sunday mornings, he’d show his appreciation for the “Polish Hour” from VPR by taping down the button on his CB radio and holding it to the speaker, sharing tunes with his fellow truckers, most likely with a smirk on his face and his hat slightly askew. In his later days, you’d see Ed driving one of his many “toys” around town. Weather permitting, he’d have all his cars displayed in the yard, while he polished them and soaked up the sun. He always appreciated it when people dropped by unexpectedly. You’d be welcomed with, “What’s up, Sonny?” or “Hey, Toots.” It gave him an excuse to show off his “Museum” of antique toys, strike up some conversation and share some advice. Ed was an extremely proud father and grandfather, and undoubtedly one of a kind. He will be forever missed. Ed is survived by his son, Ronald E. Fabian and partner Claire Thompson; daughter, Lori Lynn Lyons and partner Tony Piontek; four grandchildren, Ronald, Samuel and partner Amanda Ley, Lauren Fabian and Chad Lyons; sisters, Joan Burgess and her husband, Harold, Chris Center and her husband, John: brother-in-law, Robert Spencer and his wife, Lorraine: sisters-in-law, Janice McLaughlin, Nancy Ridlon and Sandra Smith; many nieces and nephews, many more grandnieces and -nephews and cousins. Ed was predeceased by his wife, Linda, of nearly 62 years; his parents, Mary and Tony; and their special Golden retriever, Abby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Foley Cancer Center or R.A.V.E. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. And don’t worry, Dad, “We’ll put another log on the fire.” Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
