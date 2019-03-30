Edward A. Guyette PROCTOR — Edward A. Guyette, 77, died March 28, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 16, 1942, in Rutland, the son of Arlond and Ellen (Tarpey) Guyette. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Guyette was a heavy equipment mechanic for Pico, Belden Co. and Casella Co. Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Tanner) Guyette, and a son, Edward Guyette III, both of Proctor; three brothers Charles, Raymond and Carl Guyette; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Hazel and John Guyette. The celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
