Edward A. Horvath NORTH CLARENDON — Edward A. Horvath, 65, passed away peacefully Sept. 29, 2021, with his loving wife by his side. Ed lost his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after 23 years. Ed was born in Rutland on Dec. 15, 1955, to Arthur and Antoinette (Ricci) Horvath. A 1973 graduate of Rutland High School, he also attended New Hampshire Technical College. While working at Rutland Music, he met the love of his life, Kim DuPrey. In 1983, they married and began raising a family. Together, they remodeled several homes. Ed also worked as a theatre technician for Cinema North and later started his own business, K+E Enterprises. Ed was a hard worker, but he made sure he never missed the next soccer, ice hockey game or horse show with his girls. His hobbies included softball, bowling, fishing and hunting, but his biggest passion was taking his family camping on Lake George. When Ed was behind the wheel of his boat, he always had a smile on. Ed was a dedicated friend and avid conversationalist. Whether it was shooting darts, playing pool at CJ’s or morning coffee and doughnuts, he never passed up a chance to chat. He was a jack of all trades, rising to the challenge and could fix anything. When a friend called for help, Ed was there. Ed left a void in many hearts and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his wife, Kim (DuPrey) Horvath, of North Clarendon; two daughters, Stephanie Horvath, of Rutland, Kristy Burkhart and her husband, Brandon, of Alberton, Montana; sister, Marianne Connor and husband Jim, of Nevada; three grandchildren, Cayleigh and Cameryn Horvath, Addyson Burkhart; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Martha Pockette and Janie Horvath. A Celebration of Life will be held at The American Legion, 33 Washington St., Rutland, Vermont, on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center; there will also be a donation box available at the celebration services. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.