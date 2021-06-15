Edward A. Lewis POUTLNEY — Edward Arthur Lewis passed away at his home on June 11, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born Oct. 3, 1930, in Proctor, Vermont, the only child of Arthur C. and Esther (Ripley) Lewis and was the seventh-generation dairy farmer on the Lewis Family Farm dating back to the 1700s. He was a graduate of Poultney High School class of 1948 and was president of the State Future Farmers of America in 1947 and 1948. As a young man, his passion was raising and breeding his registered Holstein herd, along with his award-winning bulls. On Nov. 4, 1961, he married Joan Beaman and together, they ran Tidy Hill Farm and raised four children. In addition to his dairy farming that he loved, he devoted his time to other interests as well. He was an active member of the Farm Service Agency for 17 years, supervisor of the Poultney Mettowee Conservation District for 40 years, director in the Co-Operative Insurance Co. of Middlebury for 39 years and served four years as chairman of the board on the Vermont State Natural Resource Conservation Counsel. He was an active member in the Poultney community serving on the Select Board for 16 years, with the last four as chairman. He was also a member of the Board of Civil Authority, served as justice of the peace, and was the 2002 Recipient of Poultney Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and most recently, St. David’s Anglican Church in Poultney. He was the record keeper for St. John’s Episcopal Cemetery of East Poultney since 1958. He was recognized for his bicentennial farm on Across the Fence in 1976. He was also a committee member on the Poultney Historical Society and the Horace Greeley Foundation for several years. Ed was a kind and gentle man, a devoted husband and father, and a friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed studying his family genealogy, along with his devoted interest in Poultney history, listening to old country music, reading and most of all, his love of family. Edward is survived by his three daughters, Becky Johnson and husband Craig, of Rutland, Sally Godfrey and husband Bucky, of Castleton, Sharon Stark and husband Stan, of Florida; one son, David Lewis and wife Kelly, of Poultney; six grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Godfrey, Travis and Megan Whitcomb, and David and Macaela Lewis. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan, in 2003 and also his parents. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Poultney United Methodist Church, 108 Main St., Poultney, Vermont, with Reverend James Hogan presiding. A private burial will immediately follow in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad, 409 VT Route 30 South, Poultney, VT 05764.
