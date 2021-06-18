Edward A. Lewis POULTNEY — The funeral service for Edward Arthur Lewis, who died June 11, 2021, was held Thursday, June 17, at Poultney United Methodist Church. The Rev. James Hogan, pastor of St. David Anglican Church, officiated. The organist was David Bullard and the vocalist was Sheri Barnes. The eulogy was by Linda Knowlton. Bearers were his grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Godfrey, Travis and Megan Whitcomb, David and Macaela Lewis. Private burial took place in Poultney Cemetery. A reception was held at the Bomoseen Inn and Tap Room. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad, 409 VT Route 30 South, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.