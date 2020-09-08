Edward B. Fuller WEST RUTLAND — Edward Barber “Butch” Fuller, 72, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born May 27, 1948, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Edward Alanson and Katherine (Kinosh) Fuller. He served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Mr. Fuller was a self-employed contractor in the Rutland area and then worked for BROC until retirement. He was a past commander of American Legion Post #31 in Rutland. He enjoyed restoring antique clocks and motorcycles. Survivors include his children, E. Scott Fuller of New York, Rebecca Botvin of Pennsylvania; and his grandchildren. Mr. Fuller was predeceased by a son, James Fuller. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
