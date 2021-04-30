Edward C. Carlson CLARENDON — Edward Charles Carlson, 94, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Mountain View Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 12:44 am
