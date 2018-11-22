Edward C. Garrow PROCTOR - Edward C. Garrow, 90, of Proctor, entered eternal life on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, surrounded by family. He has joined his wife of 64 years, Elaine, in Heaven and his spirit is carried on by their five children, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two surviving siblings, one in Vermont, the other in Texas, and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life. Eddie was a proud U.S. Korean War veteran and a 22-year member of Vermont National Guard. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He served as postmaster in Proctor for 17 years before retiring and enjoying the rest of his years being well taken care of by family. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Eddie during his 90 years, among them: Work hard to provide the best for your family. Attend Mass on Saturday evening so you can sleep in Sunday. Every soul deserves saving. Invite new friends to Thanksgiving dinner. Always have enough food to feed pleasantly unexpected guests. Recycle and don’t mistakenly put paper towels in the trashcan. Pop off each aluminum pop top to make the other guy’s job easier. Angel Hair pasta is best and must be cooked el dante. Always be a fair critic and wear a bib at the table. Keep every piece of mail and organize it precisely on the kitchen table. Fires on The Hill are where family and friends come together and all worries disappear. Shower and shave everyday and go heavy on the musk. Keep the police scanner on to know what is going on in the town. Keep the antenna up for the car phone to work correctly. Everybody passed deserves a smile. Everybody will be hugged. Every nursing home resident will be visited. Friends are family and family is everything. Keep the car keys on the front seat so they don’t get lost. Give to every charity that asks. Choose to believe the best about what they do with your money, no matter what your children say they discovered online. Thirty-people gatherings on a Saturday evening is an ordinary day - the more the merrier. You can never have too many pictures. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose photos he would share with prospective friends in the waiting room, Francis (wife Janice, children Reid and Bryant), Edward (wife Kimberly, children Courtenay, Morgan and Kelsey), Paul (wife Anita, children Crystal and Curtis), Rena (children James and Nicole), and Dale (wife Debra, children Ryan and Olivia); siblings Gerald (wife Mary Ellen) and James (wife Jackie); and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Eddie is reunited with his beloved wife of 64 years, Elaine, and parents and predeceased by six siblings Paul E. Garrow and wife Pearl, Thomas Garrow, Gene Garrow, Irene Fridinger and husband Wilmer, Eleanor Corbett and husband Larry, Beverly Valette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Burial will follow in South Street Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
