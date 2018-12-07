Edward C. Garrow rites RUTLAND - The funeral service for Edward C. Garrow, 90, who died Nov. 18, 2018, was held Saturday, Nov. 24, at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vahle, pastor. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Gawet was the vocalist. The eulogy was offered by Kelsey Garrow and James Tanner. Bearers were Reid, Bryant, Curtis and Ryan Garrow, James Tanner and Salvatore Vitagliano. Burial followed in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 of Rutland. Richard White made the flag presentation. Jim Mills sounded taps. Prayer services were held Friday at Clifford Funeral Home.
